ReddCoin (RDD) Price Hits $0.0002 on Top Exchanges

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 10th. One ReddCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ReddCoin has a market cap of $6.84 million and $16,909.66 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ReddCoin has traded down 18.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.55 or 0.00420812 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00029189 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00015419 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000931 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000853 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004647 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00017613 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0905 or 0.00000416 BTC.

ReddCoin Coin Profile

ReddCoin (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

