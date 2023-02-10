Redrow (OTCMKTS:RDWWF) Price Target Raised to GBX 400

Redrow (OTCMKTS:RDWWF – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 380 ($4.57) to GBX 400 ($4.81) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on RDWWF. Barclays started coverage on Redrow in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Redrow from GBX 784 ($9.42) to GBX 499 ($6.00) in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup cut Redrow from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Bank of America cut Redrow from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $593.00.

Get Redrow alerts:

Redrow Price Performance

Shares of RDWWF remained flat at $8.55 during trading hours on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.55 and a 200 day moving average of $8.55. Redrow has a fifty-two week low of $8.55 and a fifty-two week high of $9.50.

Redrow Company Profile

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. It is involved in acquiring land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Redrow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redrow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.