Redrow (OTCMKTS:RDWWF) Price Target Raised to GBX 400

Posted by on Feb 10th, 2023

Redrow (OTCMKTS:RDWWFGet Rating) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 380 ($4.57) to GBX 400 ($4.81) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on RDWWF. Barclays started coverage on Redrow in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Redrow from GBX 784 ($9.42) to GBX 499 ($6.00) in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup cut Redrow from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Bank of America cut Redrow from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $593.00.

Redrow Price Performance

Shares of RDWWF remained flat at $8.55 during trading hours on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.55 and a 200 day moving average of $8.55. Redrow has a fifty-two week low of $8.55 and a fifty-two week high of $9.50.

Redrow Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. It is involved in acquiring land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

See Also

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Redrow (OTCMKTS:RDWWF)

Receive News & Ratings for Redrow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redrow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.