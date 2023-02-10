Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) Announces $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the credit services provider on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 21st.

Regional Management has a payout ratio of 17.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Regional Management to earn $6.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.0%.

Shares of RM opened at $34.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 43.67, a current ratio of 43.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. Regional Management has a 12-month low of $26.52 and a 12-month high of $56.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.28 million, a PE ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.25.

In other Regional Management news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 5,219 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $161,789.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 677,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,011,614. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,817 shares of company stock valued at $2,749,969. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 27.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 43,395 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 9,349 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 8.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 36,185 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,877 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 72.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 26,150 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 10,943 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 49.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,318 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 8,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 5.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,953 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. 81.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RM. Stephens upped their price target on Regional Management from $26.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Regional Management from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

Regional Management Corp. engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm’s products include small, large, and retail installment loans. It also offers optional payment and collateral protection insurance products. The company was founded by Richard A. Godley and C. Glynn Quattlebaum on March 25, 1987 and is headquartered in Greer, SC.

