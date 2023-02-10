Regional Management (NYSE:RM) Given New $38.00 Price Target at Stephens

Regional Management (NYSE:RM – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Stephens from $26.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Regional Management from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Regional Management in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock.

Regional Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RM opened at $34.44 on Thursday. Regional Management has a one year low of $26.52 and a one year high of $56.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 43.67 and a current ratio of 43.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.46.

Regional Management Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Regional Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.99%.

In related news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 63,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.58, for a total transaction of $1,803,197.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 611,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,478,184.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 95,817 shares of company stock worth $2,749,969 over the last ninety days. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regional Management

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Regional Management by 4.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 961,785 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,969,000 after buying an additional 40,186 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Regional Management by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 763,511 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $21,439,000 after purchasing an additional 8,334 shares during the period. Forager Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Regional Management by 24.7% during the third quarter. Forager Capital Management LLC now owns 709,091 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $19,883,000 after purchasing an additional 140,529 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Regional Management by 3.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 441,388 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,377,000 after purchasing an additional 15,161 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Regional Management by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 396,276 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,127,000 after purchasing an additional 56,618 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

About Regional Management

(Get Rating)

Regional Management Corp. engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm’s products include small, large, and retail installment loans. It also offers optional payment and collateral protection insurance products. The company was founded by Richard A. Godley and C. Glynn Quattlebaum on March 25, 1987 and is headquartered in Greer, SC.

Further Reading

