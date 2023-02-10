Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning.

RGA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $112.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet raised Reinsurance Group of America from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Reinsurance Group of America from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Reinsurance Group of America from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $148.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $150.89.

Shares of NYSE:RGA opened at $149.62 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Reinsurance Group of America has a 52 week low of $97.61 and a 52 week high of $153.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.86.

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by ($0.52). Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.56) EPS. Reinsurance Group of America’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America will post 15.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RGA. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the third quarter worth $37,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the second quarter worth $35,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 53.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 245.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America, Canada, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Corporate and Other.

