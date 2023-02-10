Render Token (RNDR) Trading 15% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Render Token (RNDR) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. In the last seven days, Render Token has traded down 15% against the dollar. Render Token has a total market cap of $365.93 million and approximately $244.16 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Render Token token can now be bought for approximately $1.44 or 0.00006676 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Render Token Token Profile

Render Token launched on June 15th, 2019. Render Token’s total supply is 530,962,615 tokens and its circulating supply is 253,798,860 tokens. Render Token’s official message board is medium.com/render-token. Render Token’s official website is rendertoken.com. Render Token’s official Twitter account is @rendertoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/RenderToken.

Render Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Render Token is an Ethereum-based distributed GPU rendering network and marketplace. RNDR is a utility token that powers and serves as currency on Render Token's ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Render Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Render Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Render Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

