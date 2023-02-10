Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Fury Gold Mines Limited’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:FURY)

Fury Gold Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:FURY – Get Rating) – Haywood Securities issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Fury Gold Mines in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 8th. Haywood Securities analyst G. Mark forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the year. The consensus estimate for Fury Gold Mines’ current full-year earnings is ($0.12) per share. Haywood Securities also issued estimates for Fury Gold Mines’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Fury Gold Mines stock opened at $0.61 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.47. Fury Gold Mines has a twelve month low of $0.34 and a twelve month high of $0.84. The company has a market cap of $85.10 million, a P/E ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.96.

Fury Gold Mines ( NYSEAMERICAN:FURY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Fury Gold Mines by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 350,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 66,214 shares during the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Fury Gold Mines by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,550,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new position in Fury Gold Mines in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,871,000. 11.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fury Gold Mines Ltd. is junior exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. It holds interest in Committee Bay, Eau Claire, Éléonore South JV, Gibson MacQuoid, and Homestake Ridge projects. The company was founded on June 9, 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

