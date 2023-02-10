Research Analysts Set Expectations for Enphase Energy, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Enphase Energy in a report issued on Wednesday, February 8th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Rusch anticipates that the semiconductor company will earn $0.81 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Enphase Energy’s current full-year earnings is $4.10 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Enphase Energy’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.17 EPS.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Enphase Energy from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $323.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen upped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $278.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.48.
Enphase Energy Stock Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENPH. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 55.1% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in Enphase Energy during the third quarter worth $28,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.79% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Enphase Energy
In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.43, for a total value of $2,275,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,913,528.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 36,327 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.65, for a total transaction of $11,902,541.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,131,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,722,541.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.43, for a total value of $2,275,725.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,913,528.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 153,674 shares of company stock valued at $49,093,092. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.
About Enphase Energy
Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Enphase Energy (ENPH)
- Wall Street Says These 3 Stocks Will Grow Earnings In 2023
- Are These Home Builder Approaching Possible Buy Points?
- Reynolds Consumer Products High Yield Bought on the Dip
- The Uptrend in PepsiCo Stays Intact
- 3 Outperforming Stocks Partying Like It’s 2020
Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.