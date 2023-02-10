Revain (REV) Price Reaches $0.0006 on Top Exchanges

Revain (REV) traded 6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. Over the last seven days, Revain has traded 6.5% lower against the dollar. Revain has a market capitalization of $51.33 million and $284,233.42 worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Revain token can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002467 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000266 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000330 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.81 or 0.00433288 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000110 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,214.43 or 0.28701778 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.52 or 0.00455021 BTC.
Revain Token Profile
Revain is a token. It was first traded on August 4th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 85,061,485,690 tokens. The official website for Revain is revain.org. Revain’s official message board is medium.com/revain. Revain’s official Twitter account is @revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Revain is https://reddit.com/r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Revain
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Revain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Revain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
