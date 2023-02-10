Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on RVNC. Barclays increased their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $29.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $29.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.64.

Revance Therapeutics Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of RVNC traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $32.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 696,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,977,388. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.65 and a 200 day moving average of $23.81. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.40 and a beta of 0.87. Revance Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $11.27 and a 1 year high of $35.99. The company has a quick ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Revance Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RVNC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $29.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.76 million. Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 251.92% and a negative return on equity of 461.54%. As a group, analysts forecast that Revance Therapeutics will post -4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Revance Therapeutics news, CFO Tobin Schilke sold 3,201 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.60, for a total transaction of $110,754.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,891,789.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 7,902 shares of company stock valued at $242,274 over the last three months. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Revance Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RVNC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 60.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 114.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 100,141 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 53.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 39,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 13,694 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 358.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 38,416 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,645,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,084,000 after buying an additional 43,014 shares during the period. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for multiple aesthetic and therapeutic applications. The firm focuses on production of daxibotulinumtoxinA, a botulinum toxin, for aesthetic and therapeutic indications including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders.

