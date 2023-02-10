Reviewing Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IVREF) & First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR)

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IVREF – Get Rating) and First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust and First Industrial Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A First Industrial Realty Trust 75.75% 16.70% 8.66%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

98.0% of First Industrial Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of First Industrial Realty Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust 1 2 0 0 1.67 First Industrial Realty Trust 0 1 3 0 2.75

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust and First Industrial Realty Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus price target of $5.31, indicating a potential upside of 54.10%. First Industrial Realty Trust has a consensus price target of $61.14, indicating a potential upside of 14.46%. Given Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than First Industrial Realty Trust.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust and First Industrial Realty Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A First Industrial Realty Trust $476.29 million 14.82 $271.00 million $2.96 18.05

First Industrial Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust.

Summary

First Industrial Realty Trust beats Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the acquisition and owning office properties. Its properties include van Jeuneurs, Vanves, Sabliere, Baldi, Arcueil, Metropolitan, Delizy, Hanover, Bad Homburg and Stuttgart. The company was founded by Stephane Amine on February 8, 2013 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties. The company was founded by Johannson L. Yap, Robert L. Denton, Sr., and Jay H. Shidler on August 10, 1993, and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

