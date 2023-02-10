Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.08-2.12 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.14. Rexford Industrial Realty also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.08-$2.12 EPS.

Rexford Industrial Realty Stock Performance

NYSE:REXR traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,150,459. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 12-month low of $48.74 and a 12-month high of $84.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.29, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.85.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

Rexford Industrial Realty Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.38 dividend. This is a positive change from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is 136.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Rexford Industrial Realty

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on REXR. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $77.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rexford Industrial Realty presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $69.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of REXR. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty during the 1st quarter valued at $151,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 26.0% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty in the first quarter worth $249,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.77% of the company’s stock.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

(Get Rating)

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013, and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.