RH (NYSE:RH) Price Target Increased to $335.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Wedbush from $270.00 to $335.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for RH’s Q4 2023 earnings at $3.03 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $24.53 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $4.02 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $4.48 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $4.33 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.83 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $16.65 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $19.49 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of RH from $262.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Cowen cut their price target on shares of RH from $350.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of RH from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their price target for the company from $310.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of RH from $243.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of RH from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $347.56.

RH Stock Down 1.5 %

RH stock opened at $316.00 on Monday. RH has a one year low of $207.37 and a one year high of $441.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $288.06 and a 200-day moving average of $274.36.

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $5.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.72 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $869.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.05 million. RH had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 58.93%. As a group, analysts expect that RH will post 25.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Edward T. Lee sold 2,190 shares of RH stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $657,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,624 shares in the company, valued at $787,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Edward T. Lee sold 2,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $657,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.51, for a total transaction of $41,306.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,252 shares in the company, valued at $1,885,040.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 448,942 shares of company stock worth $116,299,175 over the last ninety days. 21.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RH. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in RH by 81.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after buying an additional 5,124 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in RH by 13.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of RH by 2.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of RH during the first quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of RH by 10.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. 84.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

