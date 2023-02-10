Ribbon Finance (RBN) Trading 10.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Ribbon Finance (RBN) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. During the last seven days, Ribbon Finance has traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ribbon Finance has a total market cap of $80.57 million and approximately $505,056.70 worth of Ribbon Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ribbon Finance token can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00001097 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ribbon Finance Profile

Ribbon Finance launched on May 24th, 2021. Ribbon Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 336,479,659 tokens. Ribbon Finance’s official Twitter account is @ribbonfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ribbon Finance’s official message board is ribbonfinance.medium.com. The official website for Ribbon Finance is www.ribbon.finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ribbon Finance is a protocol that helps users access crypto structured products for DeFi. It combines options, futures, and fixed income to improve a portfolio's risk-return profile.RBN is a governance token that has a few primary use cases: Steward the development of the protocol & get community feedback on important parameters such as fee models; Align incentives between the Ribbon stakeholders (product creators, users, team), such as liquidity mining programs or grants and Unite all current and future Ribbon products under a single umbrella.”

