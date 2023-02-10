Rob Andrew Sells 12,000 Shares of NWF Group plc (LON:NWF) Stock

NWF Group plc (LON:NWF – Get Rating) insider Rob Andrew sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 232 ($2.79), for a total transaction of £27,840 ($33,465.56).

NWF Group Trading Up 0.7 %

LON NWF opened at GBX 236.72 ($2.85) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.56. The firm has a market cap of £116.96 million and a PE ratio of 1,382.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 242.57 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 247.13. NWF Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 185 ($2.22) and a 52 week high of GBX 288 ($3.46).

Get NWF Group alerts:

NWF Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.43%. NWF Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NWF Group Company Profile

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NWF Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st.

(Get Rating)

NWF Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the sale and distribution of fuel oils in the United Kingdom. It operates through Fuels, Food, and Feeds segments. The Fuels segment sells domestic heating, industrial, and road fuels. This segment owns and operates through a network of 25 depots.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NWF Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NWF Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.