Robert B. Crain Sells 13,000 Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Stock

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) SVP Robert B. Crain sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.67, for a total transaction of $1,724,710.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,328,955.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
AGCO Price Performance
AGCO stock traded up $4.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $138.18. 1,033,166 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 679,792. The company has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. AGCO Co. has a twelve month low of $88.55 and a twelve month high of $150.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $135.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.49.
AGCO Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. AGCO’s payout ratio is currently 8.09%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On AGCO
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have commented on AGCO. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AGCO from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of AGCO to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of AGCO from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of AGCO from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.40.
AGCO Company Profile
AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America, South America, Europe and Middle East, and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.
Featured Articles
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AGCO (AGCO)
