Robert Rush Sells 2,301 Shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) Stock

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating) VP Robert Rush sold 2,301 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total value of $39,047.97. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 61,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,050,392.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Robert Rush also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 30th, Robert Rush sold 2,599 shares of Two Harbors Investment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.74, for a total value of $46,106.26.

NYSE TWO traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.94. 1,711,863 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,383,999. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.00. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.72. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a 1-year low of $12.12 and a 1-year high of $22.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 4th. Two Harbors Investment’s payout ratio is presently 148.15%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Two Harbors Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the second quarter worth $26,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Two Harbors Investment during the second quarter worth $28,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Two Harbors Investment during the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 110.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,493 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TWO. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Two Harbors Investment from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Two Harbors Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Two Harbors Investment to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Maxim Group upgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.67.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which invests in, finances, and manages agency residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

