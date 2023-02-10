Robert W. Baird Boosts Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) Price Target to $120.00

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

DIOD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Diodes from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Diodes from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Diodes from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Diodes from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diodes presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $105.50.

Diodes Stock Performance

Shares of DIOD opened at $94.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.52. Diodes has a 1 year low of $58.52 and a 1 year high of $98.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at Diodes

Diodes ( NASDAQ:DIOD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.09. Diodes had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 23.28%. The business had revenue of $496.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Diodes will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Diodes news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.30, for a total value of $192,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,228,944.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Diodes news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.30, for a total value of $192,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,228,944.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Evan Yu sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total transaction of $955,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,900 shares in the company, valued at $4,383,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,427 shares of company stock worth $7,740,722. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIOD. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diodes during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diodes during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Diodes during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Diodes by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Diodes by 132.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. 96.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diodes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. It offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe.

See Also

