Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited (NYSE:RKLY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited (NYSE:RKLY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.80.

RKLY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Rockley Photonics from $14.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Rockley Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Rockley Photonics from $14.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rockley Photonics

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RKLY. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockley Photonics during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockley Photonics during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rockley Photonics during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Rockley Photonics by 120.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 11,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Rockley Photonics during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

Rockley Photonics Price Performance

NYSE:RKLY opened at $0.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.16 and a 200 day moving average of $0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.72. Rockley Photonics has a 52 week low of $0.14 and a 52 week high of $5.14.

Rockley Photonics (NYSE:RKLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $0.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.00 million. Rockley Photonics had a negative net margin of 3,061.94% and a negative return on equity of 589.47%. As a group, analysts expect that Rockley Photonics will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

About Rockley Photonics

Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited develops and supplies silicon photonics in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers a platform, which comprises photonic integrated circuits in silicon with integrated III-V devices; application-specific electronic integrated circuits; photonic and electronic co-packaging, which are supported by and coupled with biosensing algorithms, artificial intelligence, cloud analytics, firmware/software, system architecture, and hardware design.

