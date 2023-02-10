Rocky Mountain Liquor (CVE:RUM) Stock Price Up 3.7%

Shares of Rocky Mountain Liquor Inc. (CVE:RUM – Get Rating) traded up 3.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. 500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 90,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.14 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.15. The company has a market cap of C$6.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 189.17.

About Rocky Mountain Liquor

Rocky Mountain Liquor Inc, through its subsidiary, Andersons Liquor Inc, owns and operates liquor stores in Alberta, Canada. Its stores sell beer, wine, spirit, and ready to drink liquor products, as well as ancillary items, such as juice, ice, soft drinks, and giftware. As of April 14, 2022, it owned and operated 26 private liquor stores.

