Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) Upgraded to “Buy” at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on RCI. Desjardins restated a buy rating on shares of Rogers Communications in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. TD Securities increased their price target on Rogers Communications from C$76.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. CIBC increased their price target on Rogers Communications from C$69.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$71.00 to C$74.75 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $74.31.

Shares of Rogers Communications stock opened at $48.46 on Monday. Rogers Communications has a 12-month low of $36.23 and a 12-month high of $64.55. The stock has a market cap of $24.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.93 and its 200-day moving average is $44.07.

Rogers Communications ( NYSE:RCI Get Rating ) (TSE:RCI.B) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.05). Rogers Communications had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Rogers Communications will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.368 per share. This is a positive change from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 60.24%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RCI. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 117.4% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,857,386 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $273,931,000 after purchasing an additional 3,163,142 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Rogers Communications by 550.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,700,450 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $65,535,000 after buying an additional 1,438,968 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Rogers Communications by 19.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,914,046 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $379,225,000 after buying an additional 1,271,206 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Rogers Communications by 452.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,280,731 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $49,359,000 after buying an additional 1,048,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Rogers Communications by 47.0% in the third quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,608,181 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $100,479,000 after buying an additional 833,695 shares in the last quarter. 45.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 11.3 million subscribers.

