Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) Given “Underweight” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their underweight rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 70 ($0.84) price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.20) target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating and set a GBX 70 ($0.84) price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 110 ($1.32) target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 97.83 ($1.18).

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Stock Down 0.5 %

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock opened at GBX 108.72 ($1.31) on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 99.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 86.81. The stock has a market cap of £9.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,461.00. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 12-month low of GBX 64.44 ($0.77) and a 12-month high of GBX 161.91 ($1.95).

Insider Buying and Selling at Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

About Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

In other Rolls-Royce Holdings plc news, insider Warren East purchased 26,533 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 91 ($1.09) per share, with a total value of £24,145.03 ($29,023.96). In other news, insider Panos Kakoullis bought 12,786 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 91 ($1.09) per share, with a total value of £11,635.26 ($13,986.37). Also, insider Warren East bought 26,533 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 91 ($1.09) per share, with a total value of £24,145.03 ($29,023.96).

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

See Also

