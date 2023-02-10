Rosenblatt Securities Cuts Calix (NYSE:CALX) Price Target to $75.00

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Rosenblatt Securities from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CALX. Loop Capital upped their target price on Calix from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Northland Securities cut their target price on Calix from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Calix from $69.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen upped their target price on Calix from $71.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Calix in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $80.22.

Shares of CALX stock opened at $51.55 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.37 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.82 and a 200-day moving average of $62.27. Calix has a 1-year low of $31.59 and a 1-year high of $77.44.

In other news, insider John Matthew Collins sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $272,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Calix by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 460 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Calix by 31.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 847 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calix during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Calix by 382.1% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 540 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Calix by 865.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

