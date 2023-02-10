Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) Price Target to C$222.00

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$234.00 to C$222.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Desjardins dropped their target price on Canadian Tire from C$215.00 to C$195.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Canadian Tire from C$201.00 to C$195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Canadian Tire from C$167.00 to C$164.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Canadian Tire from C$184.00 to C$180.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on Canadian Tire from C$215.00 to C$200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$194.67.

Canadian Tire Stock Performance

TSE CTC.A opened at C$161.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.47 billion and a PE ratio of 9.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$152.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$154.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.50, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Canadian Tire has a 1-year low of C$139.24 and a 1-year high of C$196.75.

About Canadian Tire

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

