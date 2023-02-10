Royal Bank of Canada Raises Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Price Target to $120.00

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) had its target price increased by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.95% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $143.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday. Mizuho raised their price target on Expedia Group from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays increased their price objective on Expedia Group from $129.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Expedia Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.52.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Expedia Group Stock Down 1.2 %

EXPE opened at $117.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.63. Expedia Group has a one year low of $82.39 and a one year high of $217.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $100.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The online travel company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.59). Expedia Group had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 4.95%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Expedia Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Expedia Group will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 635 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $63,614.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,510.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXPE. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,364 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 6.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 301,932 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $59,077,000 after acquiring an additional 17,680 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 16.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,052 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 50.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,751 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.