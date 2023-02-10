Royal Helium (CVE:RHC) Stock Price Up 1.5%

Royal Helium Ltd. (CVE:RHC – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 1.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.35 and last traded at C$0.34. Approximately 187,476 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 514,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.34.

Royal Helium Stock Up 1.5 %

The company has a market cap of C$80.91 million and a P/E ratio of -15.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.29 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.50, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Royal Helium (CVE:RHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Royal Helium

Royal Helium Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of helium properties in Canada. It holds approximately 348,908 hectares of prospective helium lands in southern Saskatchewan. The company is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

