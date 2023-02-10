Rpo LLC Acquires 160,490 Shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition III Corp. (NYSE:MBSC)

Rpo LLC boosted its stake in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition III Corp. (NYSE:MBSC – Get Rating) by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 543,475 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 160,490 shares during the quarter. M3-Brigade Acquisition III makes up approximately 1.3% of Rpo LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Rpo LLC owned 1.45% of M3-Brigade Acquisition III worth $5,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MBSC. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in M3-Brigade Acquisition III in the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in M3-Brigade Acquisition III by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 259,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,584,000 after acquiring an additional 16,688 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition III in the second quarter valued at about $2,702,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in M3-Brigade Acquisition III in the 1st quarter worth about $4,753,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in M3-Brigade Acquisition III in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,356,000. 76.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get M3-Brigade Acquisition III alerts:

M3-Brigade Acquisition III Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MBSC remained flat at $10.25 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 194 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,210. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.09. M3-Brigade Acquisition III Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.81 and a 12-month high of $10.30.

M3-Brigade Acquisition III Profile

M3-Brigade Acquisition III Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for M3-Brigade Acquisition III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M3-Brigade Acquisition III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.