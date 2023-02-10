Rpo LLC Lowers Stock Position in Fat Projects Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:FATP)

Rpo LLC lessened its position in shares of Fat Projects Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:FATP – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 393,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127,924 shares during the period. Rpo LLC’s holdings in Fat Projects Acquisition were worth $3,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FATP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fat Projects Acquisition during the first quarter worth $553,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in Fat Projects Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $2,197,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Fat Projects Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,462,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fat Projects Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $4,055,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Fat Projects Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,853,000. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fat Projects Acquisition Stock Performance

FATP traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $10.41. 625 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,707. Fat Projects Acquisition Corp has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $10.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.06.

About Fat Projects Acquisition

Fat Projects Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of the supply chain, transportation, logistics, finance, sustainability/ESG, food, agriculture, e-commerce, and big data and/or monetization areas in Southeast Asia.

