Rpo LLC Takes Position in InterPrivate II Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IPVA)

Rpo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InterPrivate II Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IPVA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 272,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,676,000. Rpo LLC owned 0.84% of InterPrivate II Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IPVA. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new position in InterPrivate II Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,008,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in InterPrivate II Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $738,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in InterPrivate II Acquisition by 534.2% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 84,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 71,039 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in InterPrivate II Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $493,000. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new position in InterPrivate II Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.13% of the company’s stock.

Get InterPrivate II Acquisition alerts:

InterPrivate II Acquisition Stock Performance

IPVA traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.68. 269,571 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,737. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.17. InterPrivate II Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $8.30 and a 52-week high of $10.17.

About InterPrivate II Acquisition

InterPrivate II Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the auto-tech and mobility, business services, consumer, retail, e-commerce, industrial technology sectors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InterPrivate II Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IPVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for InterPrivate II Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterPrivate II Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.