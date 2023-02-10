RS Group (LON:RS1) Trading Down 2.2%

RS Group plc (LON:RS1 – Get Rating) fell 2.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 990 ($11.90) and last traded at GBX 990 ($11.90). 964,895 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 1,061,561 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,012 ($12.16).

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RS1. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of RS Group from GBX 1,050 ($12.62) to GBX 820 ($9.86) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,060 ($12.74) price target on shares of RS Group in a report on Friday, November 4th. Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of RS Group in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of RS Group from GBX 1,300 ($15.63) to GBX 1,250 ($15.03) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,150 ($13.82).

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 935.09 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 983.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.28, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of £4.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,707.02.

RS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Germany, Italy, and internationally. The company provides industrial interconnect and test, industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

