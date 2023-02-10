Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Connolly Sarah T.

Connolly Sarah T. lessened its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,287 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 371 shares during the quarter. Salesforce comprises about 1.5% of Connolly Sarah T.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Connolly Sarah T.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 1st quarter worth $455,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 860,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $182,797,000 after buying an additional 151,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 47,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.78, for a total transaction of $6,959,846.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,155 shares in the company, valued at $14,062,005.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total transaction of $28,939.74. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,273 shares in the company, valued at $198,066.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 47,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.78, for a total value of $6,959,846.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 95,155 shares in the company, valued at $14,062,005.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 156,580 shares of company stock worth $23,759,535. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Salesforce Stock Performance

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CRM shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Salesforce from $228.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Wolfe Research lowered Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America cut their target price on Salesforce from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Salesforce from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.03.

Salesforce stock traded down $6.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $167.47. The company had a trading volume of 4,056,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,346,764. The company has a 50 day moving average of $145.19 and a 200-day moving average of $155.45. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.34 and a 52 week high of $222.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $167.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 620.21, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.19.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 0.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

