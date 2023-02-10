Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Samsara from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Samsara from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Samsara to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Samsara currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $21.38.

Samsara stock opened at $15.04 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.69. Samsara has a 52 week low of $8.42 and a 52 week high of $25.42.

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $169.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.64 million. Samsara had a negative net margin of 75.47% and a negative return on equity of 21.98%. Equities research analysts forecast that Samsara will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 10,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total transaction of $159,210.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,438 shares in the company, valued at $1,386,200.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO James Andrew Munk sold 3,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.45, for a total transaction of $38,445.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 299,252 shares in the company, valued at $3,725,687.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 10,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total transaction of $159,210.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 91,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,386,200.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,148,596 shares of company stock valued at $14,645,163 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Samsara in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,489,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Samsara by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Samsara in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Samsara by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 174,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Samsara by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. 43.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

