Sands China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) Short Interest Update

Sands China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCHYY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 1,000.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Sands China Stock Down 3.3 %
Sands China stock traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.30. The stock had a trading volume of 31,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,239. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.89. Sands China has a 12-month low of $16.18 and a 12-month high of $39.35.
About Sands China
