Sands China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) Short Interest Update

Sands China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCHYY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 1,000.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Sands China Stock Down 3.3 %

Sands China stock traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.30. The stock had a trading volume of 31,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,239. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.89. Sands China has a 12-month low of $16.18 and a 12-month high of $39.35.

About Sands China

Sands China Ltd., an investment holding company, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts and casinos in Macao. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao, The Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao resort, The Plaza Macao, and The Sands Macao casino; the Cotai Expo, a convention and exhibition hall; and the Cotai Arena, an entertainment venue, as well as Cotai Water Jet ferry for leisure and business travelers.

