Schindler (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $200.43

Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLAF – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $200.43 and traded as high as $216.00. Schindler shares last traded at $216.00, with a volume of 254 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently commented on SHLAF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Schindler from CHF 210 to CHF 205 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Schindler from CHF 170 to CHF 155 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Schindler in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Schindler from CHF 235 to CHF 195 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Schindler from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schindler currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.00.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $200.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.25.

Schindler Holding AG engages in the design, manufacture, and installation of elevator and escalator systems. It also offers moving walks, transit management solutions, and related maintenance and repair services. The company was founded by Robert Schindler and Eduard Villiger in 1874 and is headquartered in Hergiswil, Switzerland.

