ScION Tech Growth II (NASDAQ:SCOBW) Short Interest Up 145.7% in January

ScION Tech Growth II (NASDAQ:SCOBW – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, an increase of 145.7% from the January 15th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

ScION Tech Growth II Stock Performance

SCOBW stock remained flat at $0.00 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,181. ScION Tech Growth II has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01.

