Scotiabank Cuts First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Price Target to C$35.00

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on FQVLF. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Rowe dropped their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$35.00 to C$31.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of First Quantum Minerals from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$28.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of First Quantum Minerals from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, First Quantum Minerals has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.56.

Shares of First Quantum Minerals stock opened at $19.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. First Quantum Minerals has a 12-month low of $14.48 and a 12-month high of $37.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.93.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the production, exploration and development of copper, nickel, gold, zinc and acid, and related activities. It operates through the following segments: Kansanshi, Sentinel, Cobre Panama, Las Cruces, Guelb Moghrein, Çayeli, Pyhäsalmi, Ravensthorpe, and Corporate and Other.

