SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX) Short Interest Down 78.5% in January

SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, a decrease of 78.5% from the January 15th total of 68,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 90,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of WORX traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $0.46. 11,880 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,181. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.59. SCWorx has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $1.48.

SCWorx (NASDAQ:WORX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SCWorx had a negative return on equity of 38.31% and a negative net margin of 57.45%. The company had revenue of $0.99 million for the quarter.

SCWorx Corp. develops software for healthcare providers. It provides data normalization, application interoperability and big data analytics. The company was founded by Marc S. Schessel in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

