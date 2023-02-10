Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) Cut to Market Perform at SVB Securities

SVB Securities lowered shares of Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. SVB Securities currently has $141.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $162.00.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Seagen from $196.00 to $142.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Seagen from $183.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Seagen to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Seagen from $171.00 to $170.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Seagen from $174.00 to $136.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $159.15.

Get Seagen alerts:

Seagen Trading Down 1.0 %

SGEN opened at $135.55 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $131.55 and a 200 day moving average of $140.50. The company has a market cap of $25.17 billion, a PE ratio of -39.29 and a beta of 0.58. Seagen has a 12 month low of $105.43 and a 12 month high of $183.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Seagen news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 1,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.63, for a total value of $144,094.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,463,164.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 1,129 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.63, for a total transaction of $144,094.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,463,164.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CMO Roger D. Dansey sold 783 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.52, for a total transaction of $108,461.16. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 96,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,416,077.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 47,848 shares of company stock valued at $6,418,670 in the last quarter. Insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Seagen during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Seagen by 80.6% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Seagen by 622.2% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Seagen during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Seagen during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 86.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Seagen

(Get Rating)

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.