Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Announces Earnings Results

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 292.98% and a net margin of 10.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. Sealed Air updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.50-$3.80 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $3.50-$3.80 EPS.

Sealed Air Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:SEE traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.67. The company had a trading volume of 263,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,053,819. The stock has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.24. Sealed Air has a one year low of $41.24 and a one year high of $70.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.83, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sealed Air

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SEE. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 43,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after purchasing an additional 11,160 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 93.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 980,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,636,000 after purchasing an additional 34,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 19,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. 89.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sealed Air Company Profile

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Sealed Air from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Sealed Air from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com lowered Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Sealed Air from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Sealed Air from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sealed Air presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.64.

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food segment and Protective segments. The Food segment services perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

