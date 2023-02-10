Seele-N One Day Volume Tops $2.10 Million (SEELE)

Seele-N (SEELE) traded 18.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 10th. One Seele-N token can now be bought for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Seele-N has traded down 10.8% against the US dollar. Seele-N has a total market capitalization of $92.16 million and approximately $2.10 million worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00010047 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00031731 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $10.14 or 0.00046748 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001890 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00019637 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004561 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000185 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.80 or 0.00220345 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002958 BTC.

Seele-N Profile

Seele-N is a token. It launched on May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. The official website for Seele-N is seelen.pro/#. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @seeletech. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Seele-N’s official message board is medium.com/seeletech.

Buying and Selling Seele-N

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele-N (SEELE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Seele-N has a current supply of 30,000,000,000 with 699,592,066.2894784 in circulation. The last known price of Seele-N is 0.0032433 USD and is down -14.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $1,701,502.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://seelen.pro/#/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seele-N should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Seele-N using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

