Shearwater Group (LON:SWG) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Shearwater Group plc (LON:SWG – Get Rating) shares traded down 3.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 95.02 ($1.14) and last traded at GBX 96 ($1.15). 38,687 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 40,694 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 99.50 ($1.20).

Shearwater Group Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 100.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 105.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of £22.86 million and a PE ratio of 4,800.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Phil Higgins sold 36,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 108 ($1.30), for a total value of £39,684.60 ($47,703.57).

Shearwater Group Company Profile

Shearwater Group plc provides organizational resilience solutions in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Software and Services. The company offers SecurEnvoy, a software that provides identity and access management solutions; and Geolang, a software that delivers data discovery, data extraction, and data loss prevention solutions, services, and technologies to discover, classify, and protect sensitive data and information in the cloud and on premise.

