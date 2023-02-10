Shoprite Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:SRGHY) Short Interest Update

Shoprite Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:SRGHY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 800.0% from the January 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shoprite Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SRGHY traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.38. The stock had a trading volume of 633 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,007. Shoprite has a fifty-two week low of $11.49 and a fifty-two week high of $16.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.54.

About Shoprite

Shoprite Holdings Ltd. engages in the management of retail stores. It operates through the following segments: Supermarkets RSA, Supermarkets Non-RSA, Furniture, and Other. The Supermarkets RSA segment includes retail operations under the Shoprite, Checkers, Checkers Hyper, and Liquor Shop stores in South Africa.

