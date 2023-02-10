Short Interest in Amex Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMXEF) Grows By 400.0%

Amex Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMXEF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the January 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Amex Exploration Price Performance

Amex Exploration stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.15. The company had a trading volume of 224,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,306. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.38. Amex Exploration has a 1 year low of $1.09 and a 1 year high of $2.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Amex Exploration from C$3.75 to C$3.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

About Amex Exploration

Amex Exploration Inc, a junior mining exploration company, acquires, explores, and develops gold projects in Canada. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Perron gold project that consists of 117 mining claims covering an area of 4,836 hectares situated in Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec. It also holds interest in Lebel-Sur-Quévillon and Eastmain River projects located in the Abitibi region of Quebec and elsewhere in the province.

