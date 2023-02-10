Short Interest in Asante Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:ASGOF) Rises By 540.0%

Asante Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:ASGOF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, an increase of 540.0% from the January 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Asante Gold Stock Performance

Shares of ASGOF remained flat at C$1.35 during trading hours on Friday. Asante Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$0.70 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.09 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.99.

Asante Gold Company Profile

Asante Gold Corp. operates as a gold exploration and development company. The firm focuses on developing high margin gold projects including the Bibiani and Kubi Gold mines located on the prolific Bibiani and Ashanti Gold Belts. It has portfolio of projects in Ghana, Africa’s largest and safest gold producer.

