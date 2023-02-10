Short Interest in Asante Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:ASGOF) Rises By 540.0%

Asante Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:ASGOF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, an increase of 540.0% from the January 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.
Asante Gold Stock Performance
Shares of ASGOF remained flat at C$1.35 during trading hours on Friday. Asante Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$0.70 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.09 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.99.
Asante Gold Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Asante Gold (ASGOF)
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
- Wall Street Says These 3 Stocks Will Grow Earnings In 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Asante Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asante Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.