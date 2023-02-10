Short Interest in Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ARGGY) Increases By 341.5%

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ARGGY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,400 shares, an increase of 341.5% from the January 15th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 91,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Stock Performance

OTCMKTS ARGGY traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,094. Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a twelve month low of $0.97 and a twelve month high of $16.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.19.

Get Aston Martin Lagonda Global alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ARGGY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Aston Martin Lagonda Global from GBX 1,430 ($17.19) to GBX 112 ($1.35) in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Aston Martin Lagonda Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on Aston Martin Lagonda Global from GBX 175 ($2.10) to GBX 200 ($2.40) in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aston Martin Lagonda Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.00.

About Aston Martin Lagonda Global

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings Plc designs, creates, and exports cars. Its sports cars are manufactured in Gaydon with its luxury DBX SUV range manufactured in St. Athan, Wales. The company has only one operating segment, the automotive segment, which involves in all activities relating to design, development, manufacture, and marketing of vehicles, including consulting services, as well as the sale of parts, servicing, and automotive brand activities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aston Martin Lagonda Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aston Martin Lagonda Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.