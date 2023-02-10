Short Interest in AVEVA Group plc (OTCMKTS:AVEVF) Declines By 98.2%

AVEVA Group plc (OTCMKTS:AVEVF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 98.2% from the January 15th total of 50,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AVEVF shares. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of AVEVA Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 3,100 ($37.26) target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of AVEVA Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of AVEVA Group from GBX 2,400 ($28.85) to GBX 3,100 ($37.26) in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AVEVA Group from GBX 2,675 ($32.16) to GBX 2,750 ($33.06) in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of AVEVA Group from GBX 3,113 ($37.42) to GBX 3,225 ($38.77) in a report on Monday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,773.89.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AVEVF remained flat at $39.72 during trading on Friday. AVEVA Group has a 12 month low of $24.37 and a 12 month high of $43.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.40 and a 200-day moving average of $35.60.

AVEVA Group Plc engages in provision of engineering and industrial software. It operates through the following geographical segments: Asia Pacific, EMEA, and Americas. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

