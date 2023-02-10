Short Interest in Disco Co. (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) Decreases By 85.4%

Disco Co. (OTCMKTS:DSCSY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 85.4% from the January 15th total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Disco Price Performance

Disco stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.56. 4,096 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,746. Disco has a fifty-two week low of $41.00 and a fifty-two week high of $63.75. The company has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.99.

Disco Company Profile

DISCO Corp. engages in the manufacturing and sale of precision cutting, grinding and polishing machines. It operates through the following business divisions: Precision Machines, Precision Processing Tools, and Other Products. The Precision Machines division includes dicing saws, laser saws, grinders, polishers, wafer mounter, die separator, surface planer, and water jet saws.

