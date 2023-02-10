Short Interest in Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. WT EXP 080323 (NASDAQ:SOLOW) Decreases By 86.8%

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. WT EXP 080323 (NASDAQ:SOLOW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a decrease of 86.8% from the January 15th total of 63,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. WT EXP 080323 Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SOLOW remained flat at $0.09 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 7,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,013. Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. WT EXP 080323 has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.52.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. WT EXP 080323 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. WT EXP 080323 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.