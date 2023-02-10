Short Interest in Electromedical Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMED) Decreases By 95.6%

Electromedical Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMED – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decrease of 95.6% from the January 15th total of 127,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,195,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Electromedical Technologies Stock Down 14.6 %

Shares of Electromedical Technologies stock traded down $0.00 on Friday, reaching $0.01. 187,750 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 628,487. Electromedical Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.02.

About Electromedical Technologies

Electromedical Technologies, Inc, a bioelectronics manufacturing and marketing company, provides medical devices for pain management in the United States. It offers WellnessPro Plus, a bioelectronics therapy prescription device that is used by consumers and health care professionals to relieve chronic and acute pain.

