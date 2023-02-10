Short Interest in Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO) Grows By 1,300.0%

Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, an increase of 1,300.0% from the January 15th total of 200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Ellomay Capital Stock Up 5.0 %

ELLO stock traded up $0.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.79. 233 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 284. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.88, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Ellomay Capital has a 1 year low of $12.52 and a 1 year high of $28.65.

Ellomay Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 29th. The utilities provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.65 million for the quarter. Ellomay Capital had a negative net margin of 32.31% and a negative return on equity of 22.85%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ellomay Capital

Ellomay Capital Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ellomay Capital stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Ellomay Capital Ltd. ( NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO Get Rating ) by 20,486.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,643 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.15% of Ellomay Capital worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 11.68% of the company’s stock.

Ellomay Capital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production of renewable and clean energy in Israel, Spain, and the Netherlands. The company owns six photovoltaic (PV) plants comprising four PV plants in Spain with an aggregate installed capacity of approximately 7.9 megawatts (MW); one PV plant with a peak capacity of 300 MW in the municipality of Talaván, Spain; and one PV plant in Israel with an installed capacity of approximately 9 MW.

